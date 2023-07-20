Marcos thanks Japan for improving public transportation

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized on Wednesday the contribution of Japan to improve public transportation as he led the inauguration of the 4th generation light rail vehicles (LRVs) for the country's first elevated rail system.

"I also convey my gratitude and the Philippines gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Mitsubishi Corporation, and the Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles for your partnership with the Philippine government in our Capacity Enhancement of Mass Transit Systems in the Metro Rail Project," Marcos said in his speech during the ceremony in Pasay City.

"This commitment that you have shown to enhance the capacity of the LRT-1 by increasing the number of LRVs, we will be able to now aid in easing traffic congestion as well as mitigating air pollution caused by vehicles plying the roads of Metro Manila," he added.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also stressed the importance of the financial support from the government of Japan for the realization of the project.

"We want to again acknowledge and thank the government of Japan for the financial support extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency to this important train project," he said.

In his remark, Japan Ambassador to the Philippine Kazuhiko Koshikawa said the inauguration ceremony "is undeniable proof that the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines cannot be deterred, even amid the pandemic."

"We are moving “full speed ahead” in our big-ticket infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway, LRT-1 Cavite Extension, and MRT-3 Rehabilitation," he said.

"Japan continues to stand with the Philippines in advancing strategic infrastructure development. As Prime Minister Kishida committed to President Marcos Jr. during his official visit to Japan last February, we will work in sync with the Philippine government to “Build Better More” and ensure the undaunted fulfillment of our infrastructure goals," he added.

Marcos also assures that the government will continue to pursue more public transportation development projects.

"I assure you that this administration will continue to pursue more public transportation development projects that will improve our people’s mobility and interconnectivity as well as to enhance the quality of each Filipino," he said.

"The flagship infrastructure project is expected to service up to 800,000 passengers a day and shorten the travel time between Baclaran, Pasay City and Bacoor from one hour and 10 minutes to 25 minutes," he said.

According to the LRMC, the LRT1 will deploy one Gen-4 train set which will be used for the main line to serve commuters daily starting Thursday (July 20).

"The deployment will follow the progressive handover of DOTr and LRTA (Light Rail Transit Authority) to LRMC and the capacity requirement of the system, with one new Gen-4 train set added to the main line every week until December 2023," it stated.

The LRMC said there are 20 4th Generation train sets already in the Philippines, and the remaining 10 train sets are still expected to arrive from Mexico between November 2023 to February 2024.

It also noted that the "complete deployment of the 30 train sets on the main line is expected by the fourth quarter of 2024 when the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project opens."

"These new LRVs purchased at more than 12.8 billion pesos are equipped with advanced passenger information systems and new signaling systems and ice cold air conditioning leading to a vastly enhanced passenger experience," he added. DMS