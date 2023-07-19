Marcos launches eLGU, eReport Systems

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger collaboration between government agencies to speed up the government’s digitalization efforts towards Philippine development.

Speaking during the national launch of the Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) and eReport Systems, Marcos said he believes the digitalization will be a hallmark of the nation’s progress as it moves to the future, urging the people to seize the opportunity to utilize this tool as a force for good.

“I thus urge all government agencies [and] LGUs to collaborate with the DICT as we integrate all services into the recently launched eGov PH Super App to attain its objective of becoming a multi-sectoral mobile application for all government institutions and transactions,” Marcos said during the launching in Malacanang.

“I also call once again on the DICT, DILG, and our LGUs to ensure the efficient implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 32 to ramp up the implementation of infrastructure projects in the telecommunications industry, so we can accelerate our country’s digital transformation.”

EO No. 32 streamlines requirements for the construction, installation, repair, operation, and maintenance of telecommunications and internet infrastructure in the country and will allow the telecommunications industry to ramp up infrastructure projects, accelerating the country’s digital transformation.

According to the President, the launch of the eLGU and the eReport Systems marks “a paradigm shift in the way that our government and citizens interact with one another.”

With the power of technology, people can break barriers and bridge gaps in ways that have never been able to do before.

With the eLGU System, people can avail of a wide range of local government services, including business permit and licensing, local tax processing, local civil registration, real property tax, barangay clearance, and information dissemination, the President said.

In partnership with Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the system will complement government efforts in eliminating unnecessary layers of bureaucracy as well as making government transactions easier and more efficient.

On the other hand, the eReport System will enhance the ability of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to better respond to the emergency needs of the public.

“I am optimistic that this system will be used to help curb criminality, lawlessness, and ensure immediate responses to various incidents around the country, thereby making our communities safer and more secure for everyone,” Marcos said.

The President also recognized the efforts of the DICT and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to leverage this technology and be able to deliver convenient and efficient services to the public.

As of June 2023, 210 out of 894 LGU Integrated Business Permits and Licensing Systems (iBPLS) users were upgraded and transitioned by the DICT to the eLGU platform.

By end-2024, 500 additional third to sixth class LGUs shall be transitioned into the eLGU system.

eReport on the other hand, will be connected to the PNP’s iReport Application, directing complainants to the nearest PNP station and the on-duty officer who will be immediately notified through the PNP iReport on his/her mobile phone. Presidential News Desk