Marcos says second SONA next week to update people on his commitments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24 will touch on updates on last year's commitments.

"It's just a performance report for Filipinos to see if the many pronouncements and words, which were made (in the last SONA), have any significance (for them)," Marcos said in an interview with reporters in San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday.

"I want to explain to people that we have made significant progress. We can see the difference now, not only in terms of how the systems work, how the government works. It is also how we are seen or judged in the international community. That's equally important," Marcos said.

Marcos will be signing the Maharlika Investment Fund bill into law on Tuesday, a move that is expected to boost infrastructure spending. DMS