Maharlika Investment Fund bill to be signed by Marcos on Tuesday: Zubiri

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill, which seeks to create the country’s sovereign wealth fund, will be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday.

“There has been a change of plans. It was reported to me that the MIF bill will be signed by Tuesday, but the Tax Amnesty bill will not be signed yet since the President wants to do it on a different day. So we have to wait for further announcement," Zubiri said over dwIZ Saturday.

Of course, the ball is in the court of PLLO (Presidential Legislative Liaison Office) and Malacanang since they will decide when this will be signed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zubiri assured that the extension of the Estate Tax Amnesty bill will be signed before President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

Under the measure, the availment of the estate tax amnesty is extended for another two years or until June 14, 2025, past its expiration on June 14, 2023.

“We are hoping that a week before the SONA he could sign it. Or maybe after he delivers his SONA. Maybe the President can sign it without a ceremony. We are willing to allow the President to do that,” Zubiri said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS