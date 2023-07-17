Marcos administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign won’t solve countries issues: solon

A member of the House opposition said Sunday that the country does not need the Marcos administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) brand of governance since it will not solve any of the issues it is facing.

In a dzBB interview, House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said that although every administration rebrands, the government should not focus on this since it does not address its problems.

“It’s true, every administration does it. But the bottom line is did it help solve the problems concerning poverty? Did it solve inflation, the insufficient wages of the workers and government, employees, unemployment, and underemployment?” Castro said.

Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s new leadership campaign was simply a way to “deodorize” his father’s administration.

“I don’t think this administration should focus on rebranding. They’re just doing this to deodorize the past Marcos, Sr. administration which was characterized by human rights violations or abuses, poverty, bad service, and cronyism,” she said.

The Palace revealed its new brand of governance and leadership campaign Bagong Pilipinas which it said in a statement was characterized by a “principled, accountable and dependable government”.

A three-page memorandum circular dated July 3 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin orders all government agencies to include the campaign in all their activities, programs, and projects. Jaspearl Tan/DMS