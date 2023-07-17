Marcos promotes 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand of governance, leadership campaign

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the adoption of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership campaign, which calls for a deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government and fosters the government’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.

In a three-page memorandum circular dated July 3 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President directed all national government agencies (NGAs) and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs), to adopt the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ campaign in their programs, activities and projects.

The ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ logo was also approved.

“All NGAs and instrumentalities, including GOCCs and SUCs, shall adopt the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ logo and incorporate the same in their letterheads, websites, official social media accounts, and other documents and instruments pertaining to flagship programs of the government,” the memorandum stated.

The ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ campaign serves as the overarching theme of the administration of President Marcos characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society with the objective realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino. Presidential News Desk