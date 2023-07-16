Marcos: Looking forward to declaring Northern Samar CTG-free by end of 2023

Citing the accomplishments of the 803rd Infantry (Peacemakers) Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Northern Samar, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed confidence on Friday that the troops will be able to dismantle the communist rebel groups by the end of 2023.

“I just received the briefing on the success rate sa ating pagbuwag, sa ating pag-dismantle ng mga front, pag-weaken ng mga ibang front. And I was also given a very encouraging deadline that masabi natin that we will have dismantled all of the CTG (communist terrorist groups) fronts by the end of the year and that is the result of your good work,” Marcos said, referring to Communist Terrorist Groups.

“From the progress being made in Northern Samar, we are looking forward to declaring that province clear of CTGs by the end of the year,” he added.

President Marcos made the remarks during his visit to Camp Juan Ponce of the 803rd Infantry (Peacemakers) Brigade in Sumuroy, Northern Samar, and on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project and the distribution of various government assistance to the residents and the local government in the province

The President said he is glad to know that the men and women, and the officers of the 803rd IB have been working vigorously, thus leading to successful counterinsurgency operations.

He also took the opportunity to join the troops in a boodle fight during his visit.

The chief executive also emphasized that he cannot wait to visit the province again to declare that it is already free from all forms of insurgencies.

“Patuloy ang pagpaganda ng sitwasyon dito at I am very, very impatient already to come back here and to be with you when we declare your area of operation clear of any CTG formations, any CTG groups,” the chief executive said.

“And that will be a big, big blow to the enemy forces because they have always felt that Northern Samar is a place that they feel safe in,” he added.

Marcos also challenged the 803rd IB to strive to bring all the rebels back into the fold of the law as he assured them of the government’s full support and assistance upon their return.

“So, that is the plan. This is how we are going to move forward but this is all founded, it is all based, on the continuing good work that you put in every day,” he added.

Despite their accomplishments, Marcos reminded the 803rd IB not to let its guard down as he lauded its victory against communist rebels in Northern Samar.

“You are still now in Northern Samar, on the frontline. Kaya’t do not let your guard down. Continue to do what you have been doing dahil, as I said, it has been successful, it has been effective and we can see that from the weakening of the enemy forces,” President Marcos told the troops of the 803rd IB.

The 803rd IB has been instrumental in degrading the strength of CTGs in the region with the surrender of over 6,200 of its sympathizers and personalities, and the dismantling of two guerilla fronts in Northern Samar

“We have seen…..the increase in the firearms that have been neutralized and also the personalities that have been neutralized. Let us continue that trend,” the chief executive said, as he urged them to continue working closely with the community.

President Marcos assured the Armed Forces that the government will strive hard to provide them with all the tools, equipment and training that they need as part of the administration’s efforts to modernize the AFP not only for internal security operations but also for countering possible external threats. Presidential News Desk