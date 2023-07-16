''Dodong'' leaves Philippine Area of Responsibility

Tropical storm ''Dodong'' maintained its strength as it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Dodong'' was located 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. It had winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour as it moved slowly southwest.

''Dodong'' will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional to frequent rains over the western portions of Luzon, said Pagasa. DMS