Kishida to visit Philippines before end of 2023: Koshikawa

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the Philippines before the end of the year, Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said on Wednesday.

This was mentioned by Koshikawa in a forum to mark the 7th anniversary of the country's victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He said KIshida will visit the Philippines before the Japan-ASEAN Commemorative Summit at Tokyo in December.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Japan ASEAN cooperation. We Japan will host a special Commemorative Summit in December in Tokyo, Prime Minister Kishida will visit the Philippines beforehand," said Koshikawa.

"I believe and we expect that our leaders will further deepen their cooperation to realize and share the fundamental principles of free and open Indo Pacific," he said.

In his previous statement, Koshikawa said he is "looking forward to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's participation in the upcoming celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship in Tokyo in December." Robina Asido/DMS