Gov’t preparing for impact of El Nino on food security, inflation: NEDA exec

An official of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has assured the public that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is taking measures to cushion the possible negative effects of the El Nino phenomenon in the country.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the effects of the long-dry spell this year, particularly on inflation, is not expected to be significant.

Nevertheless, the brunt of the phenomenon is expected to occur at the beginning of 2024, she said.

“Iyong brunt talaga ng El Niño we expect it to happen by beginning of next year of 2024 kaya lang iyong preparasyon para doon kailangan ngayon nagsisimula na,” the NEDA official said.

Edillon cited the reduction of allocation for irrigation water in favor of residential use at Angat Dam will help ease effects of the phenomenon.

The planting season has concluded, eliminating the need for irrigation water at this point, Edillon said.

She added that frequent rainfall is experienced nationwide and it should be taken advantage of, such as accelerating the completion of small impounding water projects.

“So, again ngayong taon na ito hindi namin nakikita iyon. Kung impact for next year that really depends on how we’re able to prepare this year,” she said.

Edillon said the government sees no significant impact of the El Nino to the economy and inflation of the country if the appropriate and timely preparations and contingency measures are in place. Presidential News Desk