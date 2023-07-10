Kishida expected to visit Philippines by end of 2023: envoy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit the Philippines by end of this year, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko said in a speech on Friday.

''It is expected that, by the end of this year, Prime Minister Kishida will visit the Philippines to forge even closer ties and lasting partnerships,'' said Koshikawa in a speech at the 69th anniversary of the Japan Self Defense Force.

''We are also looking forward to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's participation in the upcoming celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship in Tokyo in December,'' added Koshikawa.

Marcos visited Japan last February as he sought to expand the relationship with the country to cover security.

Koshikawa said one of the positive outcomes in defense relations with the Philippines was the signing of the Terms of Reference on Humanitarian and Disaster Relief activities of the JSDF in the Philippines.

''This accord signed by our defense leaders aims to broaden existing opportunities to strengthen future Japan-Philippines defense cooperation,'' said Koshikawa.

Recently, the coast guards of Japan, the United States and the Philippines conducted a joint trilateral exercise ''which sought to foster cooperation in the fields of maritime safety, environmental protection and law enforcement,'' the envoy said.

''We will work doubly hard to advance further our defense partnership and overall bilateral relations in the years ahead,'' said Koshikawa. DMS