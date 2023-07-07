Remulla discloses he had heart bypass, but says ready to return to work Monday

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he underwent a seven-hour heart bypass last June 27 to remove a blockage discovered during his annual medical check-up last June 21.

“I’m okay. So far, so good. My voice is very clear, my mind is very clear,” Remulla said in his press briefing Thursday.

Remulla, 62 said he is ready to return to his duties on Monday. He added he is undergoing physical rehabilitation.

He admitted that he cannot be present at the Department of Justice everyday. He named Undersecretary Raul Vasquez as officer-in-charge when he went on wellness leave on June 27.

“I will be meeting the leadership on Monday. A lot of undersecretaries, assistant secretaries. I’ll be meeting on Monday morning after the flag (ceremony) to give instructions, directions and necessary orders,” he said.

"But I’ll be talking to them often although I have to play it by ear because I cannot force myself to immediately go back to normal... it’s better that I regain my full strength first,” Remulla said.

Remulla said he has spoken to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who told him to prioritize his recovery so that he could continue with his duties.

“He is very happy that I made a decision that I did , to go through with the procedure and to come out of it very well and I thank the president for the trust and confidence given to me,” Remulla said. DMS