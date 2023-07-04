Four-year-old nephew of photojournalist in QC shooting incident passes away

The four-year-old nephew of a photojournalist who was injured during a shooting incident in Quezon City has died, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Monday.

Remate Online photographer Joshua Abiad was boarding a vehicle with relatives on their way home to Barangay Masambong last week when they were ambushed by gunmen.

Abiad and his family were wounded by gunshots. A bystander was also injured.

In a televised interview, QCPD public information office chief Capt. Johanna Lavarias said the nephew was shot in the head while the other members of Abiad’s family who were also injured are recovering in a hospital.

“For now, the other members of his (Abiad) family who were also injured are in stable condition. The QCPD has also provided them with 24/7 security,” Lavarias said.

Lavarias said police were continuing their investigation and follow-up operation.

“We are looking at all possible angles and our investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to review the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage to identify the areas where the suspects have passed,” she said.

QCPD director Brig. Gen Nicolas Torre III earlier said the motive for attacking Abiad was a personal grudge.

Citing a conversation she had with Torre, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the QCPD has identified '' persons of interest.''

“We don’t want to preempt but they already have the lead and, hopefully, he (Torre) said, they are confident that before this week is over they will be able to arrest the suspects,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS