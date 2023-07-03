DOT conducting ''exhaustive investigation'' to find out if shots in tourism campaign were not original

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said Saturday it is conducting an ''exhaustive investigation'' to determine the veracity of social media allegations of using non-original shots in its audiovisual presentation launching its tourism campaign video Love The Philippines during its 50th anniversary celebration on June 27.

A blogger alleged that the rice terraces shown were from Bali, Indonesia; fishermen casting their nets were from Thailand, an airplane landing on a runway is from Zurich, Switzerland and the jumping dolphins video may not be from the Philippines.

The DOT said no government funds were used to pay the contracted agency DDB Philippines for the audiovisual presentation and but it added ''the DOT holds the responsibility of promoting the country to the highest standard.''

'' Therefore, it will not hesitate to exact accountability and take the necessary action to protect the interest of the country even as it continues to exhaust all efforts to develop and promote the Philippine tourism industry,'' said DOT.

DOT said during various meetings and consultation, it '' repeatedly sought confirmation from DDB on the originality and ownership of all materials contained in the AVPs and key visuals presented to the Department. ''''In all these occasions, DDB repeatedly assured the DOT that the originality and ownership of all materials are in order,'' said the tourism department. DMS