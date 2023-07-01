June inflation settling within range of ''5.3 to 6.1%'': BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sees June inflation settling '' within the range of 5.3 to 6.1 percent'' it said in a forecast Friday.

The BSP said ''higher prices of key food items, such as rice, vegetables, and fish, along with the increase of domestic oil prices and electricity rates as well as the depreciation of the peso are the primary sources of upward price pressures in June.''

''Lower prices of meat and fruits as well as the rollback in LPG prices could contribute to downward price pressures during the month,'' the BSP added.

BSP said it ''will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation.'' DMS