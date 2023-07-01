「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,850
$100=P5,500

7月1日のまにら新聞から

June inflation settling within range of ''5.3 to 6.1%'': BSP

［ 120 words｜2023.7.1｜英字 (English) ］

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sees June inflation settling '' within the range of 5.3 to 6.1 percent'' it said in a forecast Friday.

The BSP said ''higher prices of key food items, such as rice, vegetables, and fish, along with the increase of domestic oil prices and electricity rates as well as the depreciation of the peso are the primary sources of upward price pressures in June.''

''Lower prices of meat and fruits as well as the rollback in LPG prices could contribute to downward price pressures during the month,'' the BSP added.

BSP said it ''will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation.'' DMS

