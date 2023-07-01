JPEPA 15th batch candidates for nurse and certified careworker arrive in Japan

The 15th batch of Filipino candidates for nurse and certified careworker under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines (JPEPA) arrived in Japan on Friday.

The 228 candidates, comprised of 15 nurses and 213 careworkers, were hired through a government-to-government arrangement implemented by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS).

After six months of Preparatory Japanese Language Training held in the Philippines, the candidates will now begin another 6 months of more intensive Japanese language training with the support of ARC Academy in Japan. Upon fulfillment of this prerequisite, they are then expected to start their work term in hospitals and caregiving facilities.

Since 2009, this program has deployed more than 3,600 Filipino nurse and certified careworker candidates to Japan.

Recruitment details for future batches will be posted on the DMW website once the hiring period begins. Japan Information and Culture Center