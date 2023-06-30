PCG ends search and rescue operations on six missing crew of fishing vessel in Davao Oriental

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ended on Thursday search and rescue (SAR) operations for the six crew members of FB Genesis 2 who remain missing after it sank off the waters of Davao Oriental last week.

"At around 11:39 pm , June 28 2023, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao decided to terminate the search and rescue operations today, 29 June 2023," said PCG.

The PCG noted that the order was made seven days after the vessel sank on June 22, 2023.

"During the investigation, the rescued crew said the six missing crew might be trapped inside FB Genesis 2 that sank 182 nautical miles off Baganga, Davao Oriental with an approximate depth of 5,000 feet," it stated.

However, the PCG said the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao will continue to alert transiting vessels for possible sightings of the six missing crew. Robina Asido/DMS