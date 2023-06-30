Marcos admits he has many things to achieve after first year in office

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. admits he has many things to achieve after his first year in office as he agreed with the assessment of a professor.

In an interview with reporters during the Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center Launch at the Palacio de Memoria in Paranaque City Thursday, Marcos said he accepted the "incomplete" grade given to him by a political science professor, who evaluated his performance since he assumed office in June 30, 2022.

On June 28, UP department of political science chairman Aries Arugay told Teleradyo that Marcos can be said to have an ''incomplete'' grade because his requirements have to be finished.

Marcos said efforts of the governments to improve agriculture and other sectors are still ongoing.

"I agree with him. We are not done...There are many, many things that we still need to do. We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector," Marcos said partly in Filipino.

"We have done a lot of growth. We are beginning to see the systemic changes that are going to be part of the new bureaucracy. But there is still a long way to go," he added.

Marcos said his administration is still putting in place more measures to fight inflation, which rose to 8.7 percent in January, the highest since November 2008. Since then, inflation has gone down to 6.1 percent last May.

He said these "structural changes" will result not only in improvements in the country's economic indicators, but also in the lives of ordinary people.

"So it’s never enough, whatever it is that we have managed to do, there is still a great deal more to do. We have to work smart, and we have to work well, and we have to be very conscious [on what we still need to accomplish]," Marcos said. DMS