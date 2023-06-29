Japanese injured as plane crashes in Pampanga: police

A 67-year-old Japanese was injured after a private aircraft he flew crashed in the province of Pampanga on Sunday afternoon.

Report from Magalang Police Station identified the Japanese pilot as Takayoshi Taguchi, 67, a member of the Angeles City Flying Club residing at 950, Condotel in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Based on the initial report, the RPS 601- Light Spot Zenith aircraft crashed in the grassy field in Sitio Talimundok, Barangay Sta Maria, Magalang town around 2:30pm.

Takayoshi who is from Kamiokacho-Nishiyokouchi in Hyogo Prefecture "suffered several physical injuries" and was rushed to St. John Paul II Medical Center in Sitio Mandani, Barangay San Antonio, Magalang for medical treatment.

"It is yet to be determined whether the incident was caused by pilot-error or mechanical failure," the report stated. Robina Asido/DMS