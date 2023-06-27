Total births decline 2.8% to 1,326,523 in 2022: PSA

The country recorded 1,326,523 births from January to December 2022, down by 2.8 percent from 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Monday.

Total births in 2021 were 1, 364, 739, added the PSA.

PSA said Calabarzon registered the highest number of births among regions last year at 204, 870 accounting for 15.4 percent of the total births.

Central Luzon was second with 159, 984 with Central Visayas third at 110, 920.

The National Capital Region (NCR) registered 130,094 births, with Quezon City having the highest number of registered births at 22,996 or 17.7 percent of the total births in the region.

Among provinces, Cavite recorded the highest number of births accounting for 53,471 or 4 percent of the total births.

Cebu followed at 48,014 or 3.6 percent and Bulacan at 47,105 or 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, PSA said the total recorded marriages reached 421,875 in 2022 which was 18.2 percent higher than the number of marriages in 2021, which was 356,839.

Among the regions, Calabarzon had the most number of registered marriages at 63,326 or 15 percent of the total marriages in the country.

NCR had recorded 48,005 marriages with Quezon City having the most number of marriages at 15,296 or 31.9 percent of the total marriages in the region.

Among the provinces, Batangas had the most number of marriages at 15,638 or 3.7 percent of the total marriages.

Cavite was second with 15,360 or 3.6 percent and Cebu was third with 14,535 or 3.4 percent.

PSA said the country had 654,013 recorded deaths in 2022, which is a -25.6 percent decline from the number of deaths in 2021 at 879,429.

Calabarzon had the top number of deaths at 97,360 or 14.9 percent of the total deaths in the country.

NCR recorded 74,341 deaths. Among its cities, Quezon City had the most number of deaths or 15,558 or 20.9 percent of the total deaths in the region.

In the provinces, Cavite, Bulacan, and Pangasinan had registered the most number of deaths at 24,373 or 3.7 percent, 23,239 or 3.6 percent, and 22,297 or 3.4 percent respectively. Jaspearl Tan/DMS