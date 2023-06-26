Deaths from fishing boat sinking reach three: PCG

Three persons have been reported dead while six remain missing following the sinking of a fishing vessel off Baganga, Davao Oriental last June 22, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

FB Ryan Romuald arrived at the vicinity of waters off Cape San Agustin, Barangay Lavigan, Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental on Saturday.

The PCG said the ship was carrying 14 rescued fishermen and three bodies. It was supposed to arrive in General Santos City on Sunday.

The 17 persons were crew members of fishing vessel Genesis 2, which sunk on Thursday.

Genesis 2 partially submerged in the vicinity of waters off Baganga, Davao Oriental around 1 am after a sudden change of weather was experienced at Friday midnight, the PCG said. DMS