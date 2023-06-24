Court sentences three for their roles as accessories in the killing of broadcaster Lapid

A Las Pinas court Friday sentenced up to eight years imprisonment against three New Bilibid Prison (NBP) inmates as accessories to the murder of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in October last year.

Judge Harold Cesar Hulinganga of Las Pinas Regional Trial Court Branch

254 made the verdict against Aldrin Galicia, Alfie Penaredonda and Alvin Labra in open court as they admitted their participation.

The court ordered the three to be brought back to the NBP from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention center .

The alleged masterminds, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief

Gerald Bantag and his deputy Ricardo Zulueta, remain at large after a court issued arrest warrants in April. DMS