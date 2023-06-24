Death toll from sea incident in Davao Oriental reaches two

Deaths due to a maritime incident off the waters of Davao Oriental on Thursday morning rose to two while seven remain missing, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Friday.

The PCG said one of the missing crew members of FB Genesis 2 was recovered by the crew of L/B Obet 3 around 7:30 am.

The recovery of the second fatality has reduced the number of missing crew members to seven, as the PCG clarify that the fishing boat was only carrying a total of 23 crew members onboard when the incident occurred and not 24.

The first fatality was recovered by fishermen which conducted search and rescue following the incident. They also rescued 14 other crew members on the same day.

FB Genesis 2 partially submerged in the vicinity of waters off Baganga, Davao Oriental around 1 am after a sudden change of weather was experienced in the midnight of Friday. Robina Asido/DMS