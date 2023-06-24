Japan commits P127 million for scholarship project

On Friday, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed the Exchange of Notes (E/N) for The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid(JDS).

The grant amounting to 313 million yen (approximately P127 million) will fund the 22nd batch of JDS Fellows from the Philippines. This will grant a total of 20 young Filipino government employees to earn their Master’s degree at premier universities in Japan, starting academic year 2024-2025.

The JDS Program is part of Japan’s assistance to the human resource development initiatives of its recipient countries. It aims to enhance the expertise of the JDS Fellows in their respective fields, contributing to their countries’ development. Since 2002, Japan has supported a total of 439 JDS Fellows from the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center