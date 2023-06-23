Man allegedly shoots cabbie who refused to bring him to site

A 64-year-old businessman allegedly shot a taxi driver who refused to bring him to Cubao Wednesday afternoon

Police arrested Dionisio Trube Jr. who reportedly used his caliber .357 gun to shoot Daniel Tranquina in the body. Tranquina is recovering at a hospital while Trube is facing charges of frustrated homicide.

Police investigators said Trube hailed a taxi driven by Tranquina at 5:45 pm at Barangay Bagong Pagasa. The taxi driver was said to have snubbed Trube, who asked him to bring him to Cubao. A quarrel ensued as Trube hit the cab.

Tranquina got out of the taxi and Trube pulled out his gun and shot him once.

A motorcycle rider brought the driver to a hospital while policemen arrested Trube, who turned over his gun.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Trube said the driver advanced towards him. DMS