Fishing boat crewman dies, nine missing vessel partially submerges off Davao Oriental

A crewman of a fishing boat died while nine were still missing after their vessel partially submerged off the waters of Davao Oriental on Thursday morning.

Based on the initial report, the fishing boat "Genesis 2" lies half submerged in the vicinity waters off Baganga, Davao Oriental around 1 am.

A statement by Allan Donaire, the captain of the fishing boat, "they encountered a sudden change in sea condition at around 12 midnight, causing their fishing boat to half-submerge an hour later."

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said based on the crew manifest, "Genesis 2" had 24 crew members onboard, 14 were rescued by the nearby fishing boats that conducted search and rescue (SAR) operations following the maritime incident.

The PCG also deployed its 44-meter multi role response vessel, BRP Tubbataha to search for the nine other missing crew members while one has died because of the incident.

"The concerned fishing company also deployed its fleet to augment the SAR operations," the Coast Guard added. Robina Asido/DMS