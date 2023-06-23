Marcos expresses gratitude to supporters for high approval rating

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday expressed his gratitude to his supporters for his high approval rating in a survey.

In a second quarter survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia, Marcos received a 62 percent approval rating, which was higher compared to his 60 percent in the first quarter survey.

The poll was conducted online from June 8 to 12 using 1,500 Filipino voters nationwide.

Asked for his reaction to the results of the poll, Marcos responded: “Well, I’m glad. You know, we will never forget that during the campaign we were really pushing for unity. Maybe these kinds of results happen because we are united.”

“We understand each other, so for example, they say that the direction of our economy, the direction of the Philippines is heading the right way, that means we are all helping each other,” he said.

"But of course, still at the very heart of it, I have to thank all those who have continued to support not only myself but all of the different things that we have been trying to do to make life better for all Filipinos," he said

"To find ways to bring us into the forefront if the global economy so that the Philippines will be known as a good place to invest in, to set up a business, to have discussions with the government, and to have discussions with the private sector. That’s what we are after for our economy,” Marcos said.

Marcos said his high approval rating showed that there was a mutual understanding between the government and its people.

“We can only afford a large social program if you have a robust business side that is also giving you returns. So it’s all connected, not only for the mainstream but also for those who fall through the cracks. The disenfranchised, which are the old, the young, and the sick. The government is really the one who will do that,” he said.

“I think the public understands that. Even if we aren’t able to see the full picture yet, everyone can see that the government is doing everything it can to reach that situation?a good life, many jobs, and the poor being able to receive aid,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS