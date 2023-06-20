Marcos vows to strengthen AFP, ensures welfare of military

Highlighting the importance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the country’s security and democracy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to strengthen the organization and ensure the well-being of its personnel.

“As your President and your Commander-in-Chief, I stand resolutely behind and with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. I will ensure that the strength of the organization and the well-being of all its personnel are attended to,” Marcos said.

The chief executive administered the oath of 40 newly promoted generals and flag officers of the AFP in Malacanang on Monday afternoon.

The promoted AFP officials are composed of 10 Major Generals/Rear Admirals and 14 Brigadier Generals/Commodores of the Philippine Army; one Lieutenant General, three Major Generals/Rear Admirals and four Brigadier Generals/Commodores of the Philippine Navy; one Lieutenant General, two Major Generals/Rear Admirals and three Brigadier Generals/Commodores of the Philippine Air Force; and, two Brigadier Generals/Commodores of the Technical and Administrative Service.

In his speech, Marcos said that the AFP is now in a new era and is an organization that now looks outward while also building on the gains that the country has made internally. He noted, however, that due to the ever-changing dynamics of geopolitics and the global security environment, more challenges lie ahead.

With these circumstances, the chief executive said that the AFP must always emerge effective, formidable, and responsive to ensure that the country’s integrity and interests are defended and preserved.

“Henceforth, your strategic leadership will be the fulcrum and the compass, so that the AFP will move in the right direction, guided by the Constitution and the democratic principles that we have all sworn to uphold,” the AFP’s commander-in-chief said.

Congratulating the newly sworn-in military officers, Marcos said Filipinos have high expectations of them, stressing they will be tasked to efficiently manage the organization and its assets, and maintain its effectiveness and resilience.

According to the President, they will lead and mobilize the nation’s new generation of guardians and future leaders, and instill in them the virtues of discipline, valor, and patriotic public service.

“High-level security intelligence and analysis will be expected to fully apprise the Commander-in-Chief and strategically guide our planning and all of our decision-making,” he added.

Government officials present during the oath-taking were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Lagdameo, and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Sec. Roman Felix was also present during the oath-taking ceremony along with AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino. Presidential News Desk