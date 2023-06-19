「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Yulo wins three golds in Asian gymnastics championship

［ 77 words｜2023.6.19｜英字 (English) ］

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won three golds, one silver and one bronze medals as the Asian Artistics Gymnastics Championship ended Sunday in Singapore.

Japan-trained since 2016, the 23-year-old Yulo won the gold in the floor exercise added two more in the parallel bars and the vault.

His silver medal came in the individual all-around, which qualifies him to the world championship this September in Belgium.

Yulo's bronze was in the horizontal bars, where he seldom competes. DMS

