Yulo wins three golds in Asian gymnastics championship

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines won three golds, one silver and one bronze medals as the Asian Artistics Gymnastics Championship ended Sunday in Singapore.

Japan-trained since 2016, the 23-year-old Yulo won the gold in the floor exercise added two more in the parallel bars and the vault.

His silver medal came in the individual all-around, which qualifies him to the world championship this September in Belgium.

Yulo's bronze was in the horizontal bars, where he seldom competes. DMS