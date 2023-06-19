Seven alleged NPAs dead in military offensives in three provinces

Seven alleged New People's Army members died in military offensives in Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon on Saturday, the 4th Infantry Division said Sunday.

The bodies of three alleged NPAs, of who were female, were found on June 16 in a battle with the military at Mt. Apo-Apo, Sitio Dugyaman, Barangay Anticala, Butuan City.

Also seized were five AK47 rifles, four AR18 rifles, three M4 rifles, two M203 grenade launchers, an M16 rifle, and communist terrorist documents.

Brig. General George Banzon, 901st Brigade Commander, said troops conducting a clearing operation found the body of man and a woman who were reportedly NPAs. They also recovered one AK47 rifle.

One reported NPA member, a woman, also died in a clash at Malatuka, Sitio Kalhaan, Barangay Minalwang, Claveria, Misamis Oriental. Recovered were an M16 rifle and an M14 rifle.

The 403rd Infantry Brigade, led by Brig. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., said the female NPA member died in pursuit operations in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay, Malaybalay, Bukidnon.

Troops also got one AK47 rifle, one M14 rifle, one anti-personnel mine and one backpack with personal belonging along with war paraphernalia, said Anayron. DMS

