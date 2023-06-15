Plane with Marcos on board returns to Villamor for ''minor technical issue'': PAF

The aircraft that was supposed to transport President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to General Santos City returned to Villamor Airbase a few minutes after its takeoff due to "a minor technical issue", the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said on Wednesday.

"The G-280 command and control aircraft that flew this morning with the President onboard had to return to base a few minutes after takeoff due to a minor technical issue on the aircraft's flaps operations," Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, PAF spokesperson said.

The Presidential Communications Office said such an incident took place. It said in a 11:49 am advisory that Marcos was okay.

It said Marcos finally left for General Santos around 12 noon instead of the scheduled 9 am trip. Marcos arrived in Legazpi City around 4 pm to meet officials on the situation on Mayon Volcano.

"It is nothing serious, but since the PAF maintains the highest standards of flight safety, the pilots decided to do a precautionary return to base and have the aircraft thoroughly checked. There was a ready backup aircraft, which is a C295, and so the presidential movement was resumed immediately," she added.

Castillo said the G-280 command and control aircraft take off past 7 am while the C-295 which serves as the backup aircraft that transported the president to General Santos City departed from Pasay City past 8 am.

From General Santos City, Marcos was transported via helicopter to attend the launching of the "Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanization Program" in South Cotabato.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Castillo confirmed that the G-280 command and control aircraft flew to transport the president from General Santos City to Bicol.

"The system of the aircraft is computerized, minor checks and adjustments (were done) to ensure safe flight. (There's) Nothing serious," she said. Robina Asido/DMS