Philippine flag at half-mast in military camps for Biazon

The national flags in all the military camps nationwide were flown at half-mast starting Tuesday morning in respect of former senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, retired General Rodolfo Biazon who passed away on Monday.

"The directive to display the flag at half-mast was issued to all military camps from June 13 to 18," the AFP said on Tuesday.

"Funeral honors will also be provided to the late general, including from the necrological rites at Camp Aguinaldo until his interment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig," it added.

Biazon will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday next week (June 20, 2023).

Lt. Col. Enrico Ileto, public affairs office chief said "funeral honors, including putting the flag in half-staff, is the military’s way of giving final tribute and honors in perpetuation of the memory to a dearly departed brave fellow soldier."

"The flag at half-mast is a declaration of military mourning," he said. Robina Asido/DMS