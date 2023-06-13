Weekly average of COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000: DOH

Average daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have fallen below 1,000 for June 5 to 11, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

There are 947 cases, down 27 percent from 1,301 reported on May 29 to June 4, DOH said.

Five deaths were reported while there were 112 additional severe and critical cases.

The DOH said severe and critical cases were 527 as of June 11. Out of that, there are 377 occupying ICU beds or 17.7 percent of a total of 2,134 nationwide.

There are 3,493 COVID-19 patients occupying COVID-19 beds, or 19.5 percent of a total of 17, 922 beds nationwide. DMS