WestMinCom chief strengthens relationship with BARMM officials

Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan paid a courtesy call to Western Mindanao Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido at Camp Navarro, Zamboanga City on Sunday.

During their meeting at the Laong Laan Jall of the command, the distinguished visitors and Galido, together with the Unified Command Staff led by Col. Emmanuel Cabasan, shared ideas on how to sustain the growing peace in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Ebrahim and Tan lauded the commendable achievements of WestMinCom under the sterling leadership of Galido in the campaign against terrorism and lawlessness. They also vowed to strengthen collaboration with the military in eliminating the remaining threats in Sulu and the entire BARMM area.

Meanwhile, Galido expressed his gratitude to the distinguished visitors for their unwavering support of the military’s efforts to keep the communities safe and secure. “Let us maintain our good relationship and significantly contribute to the peace, security, and development campaigns.”

Ebrahim and Tan visited WestMinCom a day after the historic first-ever Regional Peace and Order Council Meeting held in Maimbung, Sulu.

“Rest assured that through our strengthened collaboration and cooperation, we will be able to reach our common aspiration,”Galido added. PIO, WestMinCom