DND, AFP laud Biazon's role in defending democracy

The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines extend its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and former Senator Rodolfo Biazon who passed away this morning.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP public information officer, said: "General Biazon played a pivotal role in defending the country’s democracy and upholding the integrity of our armed forces. His commitment to public service extended into his political career, serving as a senator who championed key legislations that advocated for the welfare of our countrymen."

Biazon served as AFP Chief of Staff from January 24 to April 12, 1991. Biazon is the first Philippine Marine officer who was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the AFP.

Aguilar said Biazon also served as the AFP vice chief of staff, commanding general of AFP NCR Defense Command and commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps.

Maj. Gen. Chito Rojas, Philippine Marines Commandant, visited Biazon at his bedside Sunday night, said Biazon's son and Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon in his Twitter account.

Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman said Biazon "leaves a legacy worthy of emulation by current and future generations of Filipinos. May God grant him eternal rest."

"Sen. Biazon's illustrious career spanned his active service in the military as an officer in the Philippine Marine Corps, and later entering public service as a member of the House of Representatives and the Senate," he said.

"Throughout his decades-long service to the Filipino nation, Senator Biazon embodied patriotism, integrity, and commitment to the protection of the country's freedom and its democratic institutions," he added.

Aguilar said "the AFP shall provide appropriate military honors to the late General Biazon in recognition of his legacy and sacrifices as a soldier and head of the military."

"His leadership and integrity will continue to inspire future generations of servicemen and public servants," he said. Robina Asido/DMS