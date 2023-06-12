TUCP ''gravely concerned'' over continued underemployment

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) remains ''gravely concerned'' over the increase in the underemployment rate of 12.9 percent in April.

In a statement Saturday, TUCP Vice President Luis Corral said they are saddened of having "double digit" underemployment rate numbers.

"We remain gravely concerned as underemployment increased to 12.9 percent in April from 11.2 percent in March," said Corral.

"We are stuck at double digits for far too long already," he added.

"The 6.20 million employed are still seeking additional work because their measly salaries, further depressed by inflation, are no longer enough to feed their families and lead decent lives," said Corral. DMS