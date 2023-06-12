Marcos calls on residents of Albay to comply with LGUs’ orders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on residents that would be affected by the possible hazardous eruption of Mayon Volcano to follow the orders of their local government officials to ensure their safety.

In a tweet, the President said that in the light of placing the province of Albay under a state of calamity, Bicolanos are enjoined to comply with the instructions and directives of local officials in the area.

“Sa pagsasailalim sa probinsya ng Albay sa state of calamity dahil sa pag-aalburoto ng Bulkang Mayon, pinapaalalahanan ang ating mga kababayang Bikolano na sumunod lamang sa mga rekomendasyon at evacuation instructions ng inyong lokal na pamahalaan upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa,” the chief executive said.

“Patuloy ang paglilikas sa mga pamilyang nakapaloob sa 6km permanent danger zone at pagdadala sa kanila sa mga evacuation centers,” Marcos added.

Marcos cited the national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), is providing immediate assistance and support for those who would be affected by the volcanic eruption.

Among these relief assistance include the P114-million Quick Response Fund from the DSWD Central Office, P5-million standby fund from the DSWD Field office Region 5, and the 179,000 family food packs (FFPs) available in Disaster Response Centers, the President said.

The DSWD also readied P67.8 million in other DSWD field offices (FOs) which may support the relief needs in affected areas due to Mayon Volcano seismic activity through inter-FO augmentation.

The agency said that some 814,758 FFPs are also available in other DSWD FOs which may support the relief needs in affected areas.

Around P1.04 billion worth of other food and non-food items are also available at the National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City, Visayas Disaster Resource Center, and DSWD FO warehouses.

“Dagdag pa sa mga preparasyong ito ay maaasahang patuloy ang koordinasyon at pagtutulungan ng bawat ahensya kagaya ng OCD (Office of Civil Defense), DA (Department of Agriculture), DOH (Department of Health), DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology), at iba pa,” the President said.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. told the President that Mayon Volcano remains on Alert 3, stressing “a possibility of a hazardous eruption.”

“Air transport to Albay is suspended so the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) has prepared alternative transport means. JTF (Joint Task Force) Bicolandia activated by Solcom (Southern Luzon Command) and other DRRUs (disaster risk reduction units) activated in the area” Teodoro said.

Teodoro added evacuations continue in 20 villages that are within the 6km permanent danger zone.

“Our latest reports have it that 2,894 families (10,260) persons were brought to 16 evacuation centers,” Teodoro said.

Taal Volcano remains on Level 1 Alert, with volcanic smog affecting the municipalities of Agoncillo, Laurel and Balete, Teodoro said. Presidential News Desk