Japan provides assistance in mulberry leaf and tea production in San Agustin, Pampanga

On Thursday, Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Mulberry Tea Factory at Pampanga State Agriculture University (PSAU), San Agustin, Magalang, Pampanga.

Pampanga Rep. Carmelo Lazatin II, Magalang City Mayor Maria Lourdes Lacson, JICA Philippines Chief Representative, Sakamoto Takema, Kuwanosato Inc. President Seong Min Han, PSAU President Anita David, and other university and local government officials also graced the event.

In his speech during the ceremony, Nihei expressed confidence that the project will greatly benefit the local farmers of Pampanga. He also expressed optimism that the factory would create new opportunities, and generate more employment in the province.

In his speech during the ceremony, Nihei expressed confidence that the project will greatly benefit the local farmers of Pampanga. He also expressed optimism that the factory would create new opportunities, and generate more employment in the province. Japan Information and Culture Center