Power outage hits NAIA Terminal 3

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Terminal 3 was hit by a brownout at 12:15 pm a month after an outage occurred, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Friday.

The DOTr said generators were activated at 12:30 and power was restored after 37 minutes. Seven flights were delayed.

A DOTr statement said MServ, a Meralco subsidiary which was tapped to lead the electrical audit of Terminal 3, said ''an oversight occurred when one of their personnel inadvertently left a testing cable attached to one of electric equipment that caused the power interruption.''

After the power loss, ''the MIAA generator sets kicked in, causing minimal disruption in airport processes,'' the statement said.

DOTr said that MServ assured that the personnel who left the testing cable ''will be dealt with accordingly.''

On January 1, the entire MIAA was struck by a glitch in its air traffic management system and its power supply. DMS