Teodoro says won't ''fall into the trap of siding with one camp or the other'' on Taiwan Strait issue

By Robina Asido

Amid the rising tension in the Taiwan Strait, newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. assures that he "wouldn't fall into the trap of siding with one camp or the other" as the supply chain will be affected in case of a conflict in the region.

With the growing tension between China and the United States over Taiwan, Teodoro said as the new defense chief, his "role is to articulate our policy clearly and also to avoid any misinterpretation of our international engagements with our treaty partners."

"That role I reiterate is to help create as a value proposition the Philippines has a strong parity partner in defending itself, because I mean the Philippines is important not only to the United States but also to China. It is important to other countries too, so as a value proposition in itself we have to articulate that we are responsible, we are mature, we are not puppets of anyone, and I wouldn't fall into the trap of siding with one camp or the other," he said.

He explained that a lot of semiconductors imported in the country come from Taiwan and its supply will be affected in case a conflict arises.

"Naturally we don't want the Taiwan conflict because our supply chain will be affected. A lot of semiconductors come from Taiwan and we don't want any conflict whatsoever," said Teodoro.

As the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States recently marked significant development with the approval of the additional sites, Teodoro said the deal "should serve our interest and not anybody else."

"We are cognizant of those admonitions. We are very cognizant and these are good reminders that EDCA insofar as the Philippines is concerned should serve our interest and not anybody else and a strong Philippines which adheres to clearly lay down norms of international law is a good for the whole world," he said.

"We will be remiss in our duties if we allow the misuse of our Mutual Defense Treaty to the prejudice of Philippine interest. That's why it's incumbent upon us, security officials, to make sure that no misinterpretation or misuse in our alliances occurs. that is on us if we are remiss or careless," he added. DMS