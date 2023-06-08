''Chedeng'' intensifies into tropical storm

''Chedeng'' intensified into a tropical storm on Wednesday, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it is ''unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days.''

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Chedeng'' was located 965 kilometers east-northeast of Eastern Visayas.

It had winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said ''Chedeng'' may intensity into a severe tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday and into a typhoon late Thursday and Friday.

''Chedeng'' was moving slowly towards west-northwest, said Pagasa. DMS