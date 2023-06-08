Teodoro won't recommend peace talks with communists

Newly-appointed Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro will not recommend the resumption of peace talks with the communist group.

This was emphasized by Teodoro in a television interview on Wednesday morning. He added that he will welcome the rebels who want to return to the folds of the law.

"I have always been consistent in the position that rebels are welcome to go back to the fold of government. That's why the OPAPP (Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process) is always there in order to help them, rehabilitate them and give them a new life. But entering into peace talks, I have always been against it a lot, you know," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte suspended peace talks with the National Democratic Front, the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines, on March 2019.

"Why will we enter into peace talks when they can go back and run for public office? This is really a violation of our democratic processes and if the question is a substantial issue, there are political processes under our constitution for it. We can't take up arms and just violate the Constitution, in the same way as we dont want rightists to also take up arms against the government, if it works both ways," he added.

Teodoro said he has''never been convinced" in the ideology of the communist group.

"The ideology part, I have never been convinced that it's ideological. It's all getting, taking power for whatever reason. Even in other countries, I mean the sole authority of the communist party in other countries is a dictatorship in itself. They call it dictatorship of the proletariat but we know very well it's not," he said.

Teodoro said since most of the fronts of the communist group were dismantled, the AFP will just have to remain vigilant because the country "cannot afford any more conflict" amid the government's efforts to improve the economy.

"They have to retain their vigilance because we cannot afford any more conflict at this time and we must secure the development of the country," he added. Robina Asido/DMS