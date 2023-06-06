Second suspect in murder of Oriental Mindoro radio broadcaster identified: PNP

The second suspect in the murder of a radio broadcaster from Oriental Mindoro has been identified, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

“The second suspect has also been identified and we will be giving the specifics, especially the names, once they will be able to file the case,” PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. said at a press briefing.

“Based on the updates from PRO 4B (Police Regional Office Mimaropa), the case I think, it’s ready for filing,” he said.

It can be recalled that Cresenciano Bunduquin, a radio broadcaster, was shot by gunmen riding a motorcycle along a road in front of his store last Wednesday. He was the second journalist killed during the Marcos administration after Percy Lapid last year.

The PNP raised the reward money for the arrest of the second suspect to P150,000.

“I was assured by the regional director that the case was solid and strong and that the investigation was foolproof,” he said.

Acorda said they do not have any information on the motive behind the killing of Bunduquin. Jaspearl Tan/DMS