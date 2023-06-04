PCG says eight of 10 buoys in Palawan still there

The Philippine Coast Guard said the eight yellow buoys put up in Palawan are ''intact'' contrary to a Chinese media report, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Rear Armand Balilo said Saturday.

Balilo said they are still confirming if the buoys at Balagtas and Julian Felipe reefs are still there.

''We cannot go because of bad weather but insofar as the eight (buoys), as reported by our personnel in the (PCG) substations in the islands, these are still there,'' said Balilo.

Once the weather clears up, Balilo said they will be sending a PCG ship to verify the condition of the two buoys.

The buoys were placed by the PCG with the Philippine flag in several areas at the West Philippine Sea last month.

These were in the islands of Patag, Kota, Panata, Likas, Lawak, Pag-asa and Parola, as well as the Balagtas and Julian Felipe reefs.

China has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea despite a ruling by the International Arbitral Tribunal at The Hague in 2016. DMS