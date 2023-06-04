Bivalent vaccines vs COVID-19 arriving Saturday night

The first batch of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines is set to arrive Saturday night, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

"This is to inform you about the expected arrival of the donated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines tonight, June 3, 2023 at around 10 pm," said the DOH.

It said that a total of 391,000 doses were donated by an unidentified country.

"As soon as the vaccines arrive, these will be facilitated for transport to different regions and operating units for implementation and rollout," said the DOH.

The DOH said bivalent jabs will be used as third booster shots for healthcare workers and senior citizens. DMS