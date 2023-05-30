Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.2 over Batanes, northeastern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.2 remains up over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands as Typhoon ''Betty'' continues to slow down as it moves north-northwest east of Cagayan.

''Betty'', which had winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour , slowed down to 10 kilometers per hour from 15 kilometers per hour Monday morning as it moves north-northwest in the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)

'' Betty will move generally northwestward slowly today and may become slow-moving or almost stationary from tomorrow to Wednesday while over the waters east of Batanes,'' Pagasa said.

''It will turn north northeastward or northeastward on late Wednesday or Thursday and gradually accelerate towards the waters east of Taiwan and the southern portion of Ryukyu Islands,'' added Pagasa.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Betty'' was located 445 kilometers east of Cagayan.

From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, Pagasa forecasts Batanes, eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern portion of Ilocos Sur, northern portion of Apayao and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan to experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

On Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, Pagasa expects 50 to 100 millimeters of rain in the rest of Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan. It forecasts 100 to 200 millimeters of rain in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Pagasa said a gale warning remains in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. DMS