English Articles

Various ground units of the AFP reported the surrender of 12 members of the communist terrorist group and nine members of a local terrorist group with 23 firearms and several other war materials in five days.

On May 21, a certain Darwin Requina surrendered to the 66th Infantry Battalion in Davao Oriental with four firearms and four anti-personnel mines (APM), while a certain Pina Ahim Asil yielded with one firearm to the 12th Special Forces Battalion in South Cotabato.

On the same day, the 81st Infantry Battalion in Camarines Sur facilitated the surrender of communist terrorist group members Zorilda Iglip and Rolly Macayan, who brought three firearms and 375 pieces of ammunition.

Likewise, the 22nd Infantry Battalion received certain communist terrorist group members Melanie Payra and Rolly Garcia, who surrendered with three firearms and a hand grenade in Bulan, Sorsogon.

On May 23, three communist terrorist group members, namely Nelson Odayao, Ruel Montillano, and Lea Carilla, surrendered with three firearms to the 23rd Infantry Battalion in Buenavista, Agusan Del Norte.

On the same day, eight members of the Abu Sayyaf Group surrendered to the joint elements of 101st Infantry Battalion and 21st Infantry Battalion in Luuk, Sulu. They brought with them seven firearms.

On May 24, the 30th Infantry Battalion and 36th Infantry Battalion facilitated the surrender of Nicolas Mabanta Francisco Jr. and Angel Engayas Tejero in Lianga, Surigao Del Sur. In Davao City, a certain Renante Olen Buyo surrendered with one firearm to the 27th Infantry Battalion.

Lastly, on May 25, Ahmad Mawali of the Abu Sayyaf Group surrendered one M14 rifle, one magazine, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Joint Task Force Zamboanga in Malagutay, Zamboanga City. PIO, Armed Forces of the Philippines