DND, American Battle Monuments Commission marks US Memorial Day

Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) Administrator Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu, together with officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), joined the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) in commemorating this year’s Memorial Day at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial on Sunday.

Mapagu, represented Department of National Defense (DND) Officer in Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and read the latter's message, which spoke about the deep understanding and recognition of Filipinos and Americans who fought side by side in many wars throughout history.

“The men and women who are interned here gave up their lives in service of their nation, sacrificing everything they have for the ideals we hold dear such as freedom, peace, human dignity, and our democratic way of life,” Mapagu quoted Galvez.

Spanning 152 acres of land within the prime spot of Fort Bonifacio, the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place of 17,000 American and Filipino patriots who died in the Pacific theater during World War II.

Darrell Dorgan, commissioner of the AMBC, remarked that for one hundred years, the AMBC has had the honor of commemorating America’s Armed Forces, by preserving hallowed grounds around the world in remembrance of their service and sacrifice.

Colonel Edward Evans, Defense Attaché of the US Embassy in the Philippines and Chief, Joint United States Military Assistance Group-Philippines, read the Presidential Proclamation by US President Joe Biden regarding the commemoration of Memorial Day.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, emphasized that freedom comes at a great price and that it is a cherished and shared value that is worth fighting and dying for.

“Today, we pause to reflect and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom,” she added.

Mapagu noted that Filipino and American troops collaborated to liberate people from harm in many places throughout the years, particularly in strike-torn countries as a result of terrorism and armed conflict. Learning valuable lessons from the past, the troops are now more proactive in dealing with emerging security challenges, particularly those who have a tendency to morph into new forms of threats.

“I believe that upgrading our security capability and continuously modernizing our Armed Forces to be at par with our regional and global counterparts will enable our forces to fulfill our international obligations. Boosting our defense and deterrence capabilities is one of the best ways to honor our heroes who offered their lives for the motherland,” Mapagu said. DND