Oriental Mindoro lifts fishing ban in three municipalities nearly three months after oil spill ban

Almost three months since the oil spill incident was reported in Oriental Mindoro, the local government lifted the fishing ban in the three municipalities of the province on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Calapan City Mayor Malou Flores-Morillo said the lifting of the fishing ban was announced in a press conference by Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor.

Morillo said the lifting of the fishing ban was based on the recommendation made by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

A swimming ban as well as the declaration of state of calamity in Calapan were also lifted by Morillo to bring back the activities within the 23 coastal barangays in the city.

She said Dolor will go around the province to distribute "emergency cash transfer" from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The fishing ban was declared after the oil spill incident was reported following the sinking of MT Princess Empress off the waters of Oriental Mindoro on February 28. Robina Asido/DMS