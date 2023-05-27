Philippines to continue to talk with Kuwaiti gov't on non-issuance of new visas to Pinoys

The Philippine government will continue to talk and negotiate with the Kuwaiti officials on its decision to no longer issue new visas to Filipinos who want to work in the Middle Eastern country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday.

The President made the statement during an interview with reporters at the 125th founding anniversary of the Philippine Navy in Manila.

“Those are their rules. So, we will just leave that issue open and hopefully we will continue to negotiate with them. We will continue to consult with them at baka sakali, down the road ay magbago ang sitwasyon, maibalik ngayon ang ating mga workers, lalo na ‘yung mga nabitin,” President Marcos said, reacting to the proposal of Pangasinan Rep. Rachel Arenas for a total deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait.

Marcos said there are around 800 OFWs who failed to enter Kuwait due to the new deployment ban.

“Hopefully down the road, we will continue to work to improve that situation,” the chief executive pointed out.

Marcos said his administration does not want to “burn any bridges”, saying that when the situation improves in the future, the Philippines can again deploy OFWs to Kuwait.

“I don’t want to burn any bridges na sasabihin, baka in the future, baka in a little while, a few months from now, a year from now, sasabihin magbago ang sitwasyon… baka pwede pa tayong magpadala ulit ng mga ating workers sa Kuwait,” the President said.

“Kaya’t….sometimes, overreaction ‘yung ban. Basta, ban na lang tayo nang ban. Hindi naman tama. We have to react to the situation as it is. And I think the proper reaction is to take the decision of the Kuwaiti government to no longer issue new visas,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk